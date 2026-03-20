How a Video System Taught UL's Pat Kelsey about MSU's Tom Izzo

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- Tom Izzo and Pat Kelsey first met at Michigan State's practice facility in the early to mid-2000s.

Izzo was the still-newer, superstar head coach who had just won a national title, while Kelsey was the director of basketball operations at Wake Forest, trying to make a name for himself. He was in East Lansing to learn about a video system that the Spartans had that was supposedly cutting-edge for the time. More than two decades later, they're facing off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"It was like NASA or something to me," Louisville's head coach said Friday. "I didn't know much about it. When I got up there, I just couldn't believe their organization. It was like Apple or IBM or Microsoft or something. It was so buttoned up. Everything was meticulous."

Izzo didn't show up for the first handful of hours that Kelsey was there. Kelsey was probably more concerned about how to get the same system to his program in Winston-Salem (which he did) and how he could convince the Demon Deacons' head coach, Skip Prosser, and his assistants to adopt it.

'The President'

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches from the sideline against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo showed up for work later on in the day. Kelsey almost seemed to think "Hail to the Chief" was going to start playing.

"People were scrambling," Kelsey remembered. "Like, 'here comes Coach!' And he walked in, and it was like the president was walking in, man. It took the air out of the room. That's just kind of the presence that he has. He was very gracious with his time, and he talked to me and asked me where I was from. I was a little nobody. I'm still a little nobody. But I just remember thinking what a class act he was."

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey answer questions during the press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Kelsey thought Izzo "would never remember this," but Izzo did have a bit of a recollection of meeting him back then.

"I do remember meeting Pat back then, and I was big on the video back then," Izzo said. "I had just come off the [2001] Goodwill Games when I went over --- Doc Rivers actually helped me out. And they had a real sophisticated system in Orlando at the time. I was just always into the video [stuff]...

"I did talk to Pat back then. Didn't know him as well and everything. But, boy, he sure has taken off in his career, and like I said, has done a great job. He's got energy and enthusiasm. I like that about him. He's got a lot of years ahead of him to have an incredible career."

Tip-off for the Izzo-Kelsey battle is 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS. Izzo is seeking his 17th Sweet Sixteen of his head coaching career; Kelsey is seeking his first.