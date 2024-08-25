How Much is Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Ready for?
The Michigan State Spartans are moving forward with Jeremy Fears Jr. as their new starting point guard in 2024.
Fears did not have much of an opportunity to play in his freshman season after being shot in the leg in his hometown. That unfortunate incident cut his season short.
Now, Fears is fully healthy and ready to take the reins for Tom Izzo. With Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard no longer in the picture, it’s up to Fears to lead the way.
Fears is a return to the traditional Izzo point guard. He is an excellent leader with a high basketball IQ and defensive intensity, and he showed some flashes of these characteristics when he played last season.
Although Fears is healthy, he could have some rust to knock off, as he has not played basketball in a while. He played well during the Spartans’ trip to Spain, but it will be a different test when the regular season begins.
So, how much of a workload will Fears be ready for as he works his way back to basketball?
If the Spain trip is any indication, Fears will be ready to handle a lot.
All of the characteristics that made him a five-star prospect out of high school were on display in those games overseas. He was especially good late in those games, coming up with big defensive stops and hitting clutch buckets.
The Spartans have needed a player who wants to take over games late in the second half, and Fears has the mentality to make things happen in big moments.
Izzo point guards are expected to handle a lot, which is a great indication of his thoughts on Fears that he trusts him to run the show at such a young age.
Fears can get downhill and score at the basket, but his jump shot is still a work in progress. Fears will likely not be a major scoring option until he has a dependable jumper, but Jaden Akins and Frankie Fidler can handle the scoring duties. Fears can be an ancillary scorer for the time being.
The Spartans have needed a point guard with Fears’ mentality for a while, and as long as he stays healthy, he could be the next great lead guard in the Spartan lineage.
