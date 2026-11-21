How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Detroit Mercy
In this story:
Michigan State is looking to do better after one of its worst offensive nights in years.
The second-ranked Spartans (4-1) are licking their wounds after a 61-46 loss at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday night. Next up is another non-conference matchup against Detroit Mercy (0-4) and former MSU player and Tom Izzo assistant Mark Montgomery, who is in his third season in charge of the Titans.
Here's how you can watch the game on television or listen on the radio.
TV Info
Tip Time: noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 21
Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Pat Boylan (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
On the SiriusXM App: Channel 969
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Glancing at Detroit Mercy
It's been a real, real struggle for Detroit Mercy so far this year. The Titans have lost all four of their games by double digits, but three of them have been by 37 points or more. A 13-point loss at home against Toledo is the closest they've gotten, but the other results have been a loss by 61 at Marquette, a 45-point rout at Xavier, and then, most recently, a loss by 37 at Eastern Michigan this Wednesday. Detroit Mercy also lost an exhibition game to Division II Wayne State.
The Titans are ranked 341st nationally on KenPom, as of Friday morning. If there were a "Bottom 25" in college basketball and it went off the site's rankings, Detroit Mercy would be No. 25 right now. What makes it worse is that the Titans began the season 49 spots above their current standing. Their ranking has gotten worse after every single game.
It's also a much different vibe from last year's team. Detroit Mercy finished third in the Horizon League standings and made it to the league tournament's championship game against Wright State. The Titans were up by 11 at one point and held an 88.4% win probability, but let the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament slip away.
Detroit Mercy isn't even eligible for March Madness this year due to its Academic Progress Rate (APR) not being high enough, which didn't help Montgomery's efforts in keeping players from last year's team, the first to finish with a winning conference record in 13 years, or get new players out of the transfer portal.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika