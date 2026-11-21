Michigan State is looking to do better after one of its worst offensive nights in years.

The second-ranked Spartans (4-1) are licking their wounds after a 61-46 loss at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday night. Next up is another non-conference matchup against Detroit Mercy (0-4) and former MSU player and Tom Izzo assistant Mark Montgomery, who is in his third season in charge of the Titans.

Here's how you can watch the game on television or listen on the radio.

TV Info

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. watches a free throw go up against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip Time: noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 21

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Pat Boylan (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

On the SiriusXM App: Channel 969

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Glancing at Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans head coach Mark Montgomery yells in excitement after a foul on Wright State Raiders on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, 66-63 to win the Horizon League Championship. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been a real, real struggle for Detroit Mercy so far this year. The Titans have lost all four of their games by double digits, but three of them have been by 37 points or more. A 13-point loss at home against Toledo is the closest they've gotten, but the other results have been a loss by 61 at Marquette, a 45-point rout at Xavier, and then, most recently, a loss by 37 at Eastern Michigan this Wednesday. Detroit Mercy also lost an exhibition game to Division II Wayne State.

The Titans are ranked 341st nationally on KenPom, as of Friday morning. If there were a "Bottom 25" in college basketball and it went off the site's rankings, Detroit Mercy would be No. 25 right now. What makes it worse is that the Titans began the season 49 spots above their current standing. Their ranking has gotten worse after every single game.

It's also a much different vibe from last year's team. Detroit Mercy finished third in the Horizon League standings and made it to the league tournament's championship game against Wright State. The Titans were up by 11 at one point and held an 88.4% win probability, but let the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament slip away.

Detroit Mercy isn't even eligible for March Madness this year due to its Academic Progress Rate (APR) not being high enough, which didn't help Montgomery's efforts in keeping players from last year's team, the first to finish with a winning conference record in 13 years, or get new players out of the transfer portal.