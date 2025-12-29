How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball Game vs. Cornell

Ninth-ranked Michigan State basketball is returning from its winter break with a non-conference game against Cornell.

The Spartans enter 11-1 and will want to use this game to gather momentum headed into the full Big Ten schedule, while the Big Red seek to pull off a huge upset. Here's how you can watch the game or listen to it on the radio.

TV Details

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo patrols the sidelines wearing an ugly Christmas sweater depicting him yelling at a referee with "Naughty List" written on it during a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper gets ready to attempt a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Cornell

Nov 27, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Cooper Noard (31) shoots the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Cornell is only 6-5 on the season, but the Big Red are a pretty intriguing team to put on the schedule. It's difficult to gauge just how good they are because they haven't played a high-major opponent yet. What's also interesting is that Monday will be Cornell's ninth true road game of the year already; it hasn't played a home game since Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving.

What really stands out about the Big Red is their three-point shooting. No team in college basketball makes more threes per game than Cornell (14.2). Michigan State barely makes half that --- 7.3 per game --- standing at 251st nationally.

The Big Red also aren't just chucking up a bunch of bad threes and completely abandoning the paint; they make their threes at a high percentage as well. Cornell shoots 41.6% overall from deep, which is the fifth-best percentage from beyond the arc in the country.

There is just one problem for Cornell: that little thing called defense. The Big Red score 90.4 points per game, ranking 16th-best in the nation, but they also allow 84.8 points per game, which is coincidentally 16th-worst in the country.

Cornell's opponents have shot 47.8% from the field against it (327th nationally), including a 37.1% mark from three (333rd nationally) that wipes away a lot of the advantages it builds up on offense.

This game might end up having a high pace. Cornell's average offensive possession is the eighth-fastest in the country (14.5 seconds). Michigan State usually gets a lot of fastbreak points, but the Spartans' tempo usually slows way down when it gets into the halfcourt offense, with the average possession length ranking 220th in the country.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper looks to make a move in the post during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

