Yale vs. Cornell Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 27

There's something about Friday night Ivy League basketball that gets my juices flowing heading into the weekend.

We're now officially in the final stretch of the regular season, and in case you haven't been paying attention, the Yale Bulldogs have a one-game lead in the Ivy League standings. With just three games left to play, a win against Cornell on Friday would go a long way in locking up the regular season title.

Yale already beat up on Cornell earlier this season, beating them by a score of 102-68 back on January 17. Will we see a similar result tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Yale vs. Cornell Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Yale -3.5 (+100)

Cornell +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Yale -166

Cornell +138

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

Yale vs. Cornell How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 26

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Newman Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Yale Record: 21-4 (9-2 in Ivy League)

Cornell Record: 12-12 (5-6 in Ivy League)

Yale vs. Cornell Betting Trends

Yale is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 4-1 in Yale's last five games

Yale is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Cornell

The UNDER has hit in six straight games for Cornell

Cornell is 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games

Yale vs. Cornell Key Player to Watch

Nick Townsend, F - Yale Bulldogs

Nick Townsend is a one-man wrecking crew for the Yale Bulldogs. He's leading the team in points per game (16.5), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), and steals (1.0). If any Ivy League team wants to beat Yale, they would need to find a way to slow down Townsend.

Yale vs. Cornell Prediction and Pick

Despite Yale sporting the much better record, I actually think Cornell is the side to back as a home underdog tonight. The Big Red is one of the best shooting teams in the country, let alone the Ivy League. They rank 10th in all of college basketball in effective field goal percentage, whereas Yale ranks 23rd.

Where Cornell struggles is defensively, ranking near the bottom in defensive efficiency. I'm going to hope their shooting, specifically their three-point shooting, is going to be enough to keep this game close. It's worth noting that Cornell ranks in the top 20 in three-point shot rate, but Yale ranks 248th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc.

I'll take the points with Cornell.

Pick: Cornell +3.5 (-122)

