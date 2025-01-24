Illinois' Underwood on Jakucionis' Foul Trouble vs. MSU
The Michigan State Spartans narrowly defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini, 80-78, on Sunday.
Since that game, Illinois fans have made quite the fuss about how the team’s star player, forward Kasparas Jakucionis, was officiated.
The likely first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft was held to 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field and fouled out of the game, logging just 9 minutes.
The debate has raged on social media about whether or not MSU is the better team or if it just got a favorable whistle at the Breslin Center that Sunday afternoon. No matter what conclusion anyone comes to, the final score reads that the Spartans won the game.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was unhappy with the whistles Jakucionis received. He believed the Illini would likely have won the game if his star player had not fouled out.
“Pat the officials on the rear end, call them by name, tell them you love them, give them a hug, send them roses,” Underwood said during his press conference on Wednesday when asked about reviewing film with Jakucionis and what he can teach him. “I’ve been in conversation with the league on multiple -- they agree. I don’t know. I don’t know what you do. The fifth one was probably a foul. Especially star players don’t get those little incidental things like that, but I don’t know. Just a tough night.”
Underwood also said he was disappointed that the audience did not see Jakucionis play.
Jakucionis’ first foul came on a late whistle on a Jeremy Fears Jr. drive to the basket. He was late recovering from a screen and left his feet when Fears put the shot up.
The second foul came when Jakucionis put his hands on Fears on a drive to the basket. He was visibly upset after the call.
Jakucionis' third came when he stepped on Jaden Akins’ foot during an offensive rebound attempt. He was incensed by the call.
The fourth came on a 50/50 attempt at a rebound with Carson Cooper. Jakucionis got physical with Cooper as the big man fell to the ground.
The final foul came as Frankie Fidler drove to the basket. Fidler stopped suddenly, and Jakucionis ran into him while Fidler wisely put up a shot.
Tom Izzo’s team was lucky Jakucionis got into foul trouble and did not impact the game, as the star freshman averages nearly 16 points per game and connects on 40.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.
As it stands, however, MSU won the game on Sunday, and it is now focused on its next game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
Meanwhile, Illinois was blown out at home by Maryland on Thursday. It has new problems to worry about.
