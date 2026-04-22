Instant Breakdown of MSU's Transfer Portal Loss of Ugochukwu

Michigan State has lost one of its contributors at the buzzer of the transfer portal window.

Tuesday was the final day that undergraduate transfers could enter, but schools have time after the deadline to process names into the database. On Wednesday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that MSU has lost rising junior guard Divine Ugochukwu to the transfer portal's grasp. Ugochukwu will have two seasons of eligibility at his next stop and also has a "do not contact" tag.

Quick Reactions

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sudden departure does come as a bit of a surprise. Valuable spots at high-major schools are being filled by the hour, and the longer a player waits to hop in the portal, the less likely it is that they find a situation better than what they just had.

Ugochukwu is also the first player for Michigan State to enter the portal this cycle. MSU had previously been one of the only high-major programs out there without a transfer portal entry ( Jeremy Fears Jr. even bragged about it on his Instagram story).

Ugochukwu's Season in East Lansing

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu makes a 3-pointer against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next year will be the third school Ugochukwu will have played for in three seasons. He spent his freshman season at Miami (FL), transferring to Michigan State after the Hurricanes went through a coaching change. As a high school recruit out of Sugar Land, Texas, Ugochukwu was a three-star prospect ranked 251st overall in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports .

Ugochukwu ended up appearing in 22 games with 12 starts during his lone season with MSU, missing the final 12 games of the year with a foot injury. He was brought in to be Fears' backup at point guard, but made a shift towards the two after some inconsistencies at the position. Ugochukwu averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

What's Next for MSU

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Personally, I don't think this changes much for the Spartans' outlook this season. Fears still seems highly likely to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, returning All-American production to the point guard spot for Michigan State.

In addition, MSU is bringing in four-star recruit Carlos Medlock Jr. , who seems like an instant contributor as a freshman. Ugochukwu's departure actually opens up the lane a bit more for Medlock to play a nice role on the 2026-27 team right away.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be interesting to see if the Spartans now go after a second player in the transfer portal. Everything to this point has indicated that Michigan State has needed one center, and that's it.

Ugochukwu's departure opens up an additional spot on the roster, which is down to 13 total players now. The roster limit is 15.

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu high-fives fans following a victory over the San Jose State Spartans at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI