What To Expect From MSU’s Carlos Medlock Jr. As Freshman

Point guard help is on its way.

One of the big things Michigan State was missing last season was a reliable backup point guard who could help run the offense when Jeremy Fears Jr. was off the court, especially after Divine Ugochukwu suffered a season-ending foot injury. MSU's addition of Carlos Medlock Jr. will vastly improve the Spartans' depth at point guard.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Medlock is a four-star prospect ranked 52nd overall in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the very first commitment of Michigan State's four-man high school class, which is ranked third in the country. That commitment was announced last July.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Medlock spent his senior year playing for Link Academy alongside fellow Spartan Ethan Taylor , located in Branson, Mo. Before that, though, he had been attending Wayne Memorial High School in Michigan. In addition to MSU, Medlock had other offers from Michigan, Iowa, Oklahoma State, and Creighton.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

How Medlock Fits in Rotation

Medlock is a different kind of point guard from Fears and Ugochukwu. He's more of a score-first kind of point guard. During the EYBL season, Medlock led Link Academy by averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 44% from behind the three-point arc. He also averaged 3.1 assists per game, so that doesn't mean he's hogging the ball, either.

Michigan State could use a player like that, especially when Fears isn't playing. Bench guys who can create their own shots are luxuries.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU was lacking guys like that on the starting five, let alone the bench. The Spartans' assist-to-made field goal ratio came out at 67.6% this season, which was second in the country, according to KenPom. Fears had an assist rate of 53.1%, the highest Division I college basketball has seen since the 2005-06 season.

When a passer that good is taken out of the game, someone in the backcourt needs to be able to provide some scoring. That's the type of thing that should get Medlock some minutes next season.

Few Minutes To Go Around

As for how many, it might not be a ton. Fears was an All-American this past season, after all. He's going to command 30 minutes on a quiet night. That doesn't leave too much room for glory for anyone else.

Medlock's lack of size at 5-foot-11 might make any shift to the two a little difficult, too. The two-spot is already a bit crowded next season between Ugochukwu (potentially), Jordan Scott , Kur Teng , and Jasiah Jervis .