Is MSU in Danger of Trap Game vs. Rutgers?
The Michigan State Spartans are riding high after a victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini last weekend.
That win extended MSU’s lead in the Big Ten conference, as Tom Izzo’s team sits in first place at 7-0. The win against Illinois could be the Spartans’ best victory this season.
While that win was exciting, the Spartans must focus on their upcoming Saturday match-up with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Madison Square Garden. With MSU on a high and the Knights with their backs against the wall, this could be a trap game for Izzo’s team.
Rutgers is coming off a loss to Penn State on Monday night, 80-72. With that loss, the Knights are now 10-9 on the season and 3-5 in Big Ten play. They will be desperate for a win this Saturday, and they will be playing like it in a place MSU has historically struggled.
The Spartans are 4-16 all-time at MSG, including a 61-55 loss to Rutgers two years ago. MSU has historically played well against Rutgers, but the Knights have won three of the last five matchups.
This Knights team, led by head coach Steve Pikiell, has always played tough on the defensive side. It has allowed them to remain in games despite not always being efficient on offense.
Rutgers has two of the top five potential 2025 NBA Draft selections in guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey. These two players have largely been why the Knights have been competitive in games.
Harper is a well-rounded guard who can fill up the stat sheet, while Bailey is a big shot-creator with rare skill for his size. They should pose big issues for the Spartans’ defense.
MSU should have an answer for Harper in theory, as guard defense is one of the strengths of this team. However, Harper is a unique talent, so whoever the Spartans throw at him must be ready.
The Spartans may not have an individual player to guard Bailey, so Izzo will have to throw multiple looks at him. Bailey is not always an efficient scorer and often opts for volume, so letting him get his numbers while shutting down everyone else could be the game plan.
Izzo knows his team cannot get too high off the Illinois win because a team hungry for a win awaits them this weekend. Izzo must ensure his players do not overlook a tough Rutgers team that always gives the Spartans a challenge.
