Is MSU in the Driver's Seat in the Big Ten?
The Michigan State Spartans picked up arguably their best victory of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Illinois Fighting Illini, 80-78.
This victory was MSU’s 11th in a row and seventh in conference play. Tom Izzo’s team has played its best basketball in seven years.
The Spartans are in first place at 7-0 in conference play. They have not lost since November of last year and look like a vintage Izzo team.
The Illini started the game in control, leading by as many as 10 in the first half. But a second-half surge from the Spartans gave them control, and they never lost the lead after that.
This is one of the most impressive wins of the season for Izzo’s team, as there was talk of their unimpressive winning streak due to the lack of quality opponents. This kind of victory can shut down any of that talk.
Does this win put MSU firmly in the driver’s seat to win the conference?
Not necessarily.
The Spartans have a lot to work on. They are still not shooting the ball well from the outside (hit just 30 percent of their three-point attempts) and struggled on several offensive possessions down the stretch, letting the Illini back into the game.
MSU is a talented team. The Spartans play with high confidence and get contributions from nearly everyone who steps onto the court. But there is still a way to go before we can firmly say they are the best team in the Big Ten.
Despite playing great basketball and leading the conference, several teams are still trying to catch Izzo’s team. If MSU is the hottest team in the country, Purdue is the second-hottest team. The Boilermakers have won seven consecutive games, including an impressive road victory against Oregon.
Michigan has had a resurgent season as Dusty May has turned things around for the Spartans’ biggest rivals. Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin are seven-footers who could give MSU problems when the two teams square off on Feb. 21.
MSU has had a great season and looks like it could win its first conference title since the 2019-20 season. However, the conference is too strong for the Spartans to run away with it.
Izzo’s team just has to keep winning.
