Izzo Talks State of MSU Athletics: 'Good Time to be a Spartan'
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0) are helping to create an incredible atmosphere at the Breslin Center with the success and support that multiple programs have received over the past few months. Head coach Tom Izzo knows how good it is to be a fan of the Green and White.
After the Spartans earned their 11th-straight victory and remained undefeated in Big Ten play with a massive win over the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3) on Sunday afternoon at home. It may have been the most electric crowd of the year, noticeable to viewers and the entire Illini team.
Izzo spoke to the media after the win, giving high praise to the students and fans alike, who came out in droves to support the Spartans in one of their biggest games of the season. The rumbling across the Izzone reminded him of years past when his teams annually competed for Big Ten titles.
"The atmosphere in there ... it was reminiscent of the good ol' days and credit goes to all you fans that are out there," Izzo said. "Students, I thought they were phenomenal, I think it's a good time to be a Spartan."
The Hall-of-Fame coach also mentioned the state of Michigan State athletics and how fortunate each Spartan fan is to be a part of this university at this time. It is not just men's basketball that is thriving in East Lansing.
"I stopped by the gymnastics event on Friday night for a minute, saw a monster crowd," Izzo said. "I stopped by the hockey game for 15 minutes and the standing room only crowd there was phenomenal, another win over Michigan. Then today, to end the weekend with the performance by our team, I think was exciting."
The Michigan State gymnastics team is the No. 4-ranked team in the nation and pulled a crowd of over 6,000 in their rivalry meet win over the Wolverines. The No. 2 team in college hockey followed suit, as the Spartans beat down on No. 10 Michigan in front of a sold out crowd at Munn Ice Arena.
Not to mention, the Spartans' women's basketball team is ranked No. 21 in the country with a 15-3 record and are competing for a conference championship. Every single program has something to play for, which makes being on campus that much more exciting for fans and students.
Nobody has been around Spartan athletics longer than Izzo, in his 30th season at the helm of his team. It means just a bit more when he makes such a strong claim because he has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows.
Izzo and his group will look to continue the successful ways of the University as they travel to Madison Square Garden this Saturday for a tough battle with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4). The Spartans are looking for their 12th-straight win and eighth in conference play.
