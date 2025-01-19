No. 1 Michigan State Avenges OT Loss With 4-1 Statement Win Against No. 10 Michigan
EAST LANSING, MIch. -- No. 1 Michigan State hockey cruised to a 4-0 victory over No. 10 Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Saturday, redeeming its overtime loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor the night before.
The Spartans were led by junior forward Charlie Stramel, who finished with three points, including two goals. He was awarded the game's First Star.
The Second Star was earned by Michigan State sophomore goalie Trey Augustine, who made 34 saves.
Junior forward Isaac Howard was awarded the Third Star for his 3-point performance.
It was a penalty-riddled contest. A total of eight penalties were committed in the first period -- four against each team.
The first came less than a minute-and-a-half into the contest as Spartan junior forward Tiernan Shoudy was called for cross-checking.
Michigan State would survive the Wolverines' power play.
Roughly 4 minutes later, Michigan would commit its first penalty, tripping against senior forward Mark Estapa.
The Spartans immediately capitalized, as junior defenseman Matt Basgall found the net less than 10 seconds into the power play. He was assisted by Howard and Stramel.
Shortly after, both teams were hit with cross-checking penalties -- one to Michigan State freshman forward Shane Vansaghi and one to Michigan junior defenseman Luca Fantilli -- which occurred during a scuffle between the two squads.
A couple more penalties were committed -- one from each team -- before the Spartans got on the board again with less than 2 minutes remaining until the first intermission.
This time, it was Stramel who had the honor. His goal was assisted by Howard and freshman defenseman Owen West.
Yet another skirmish broke out just before the end of the period, resulting in roughing penalties against Michigan State senior forward Tanner Kelly and Michigan junior forward Josh Eernisse.
The Spartans would go into the locker room up 2-0. They outshot the Wolverines, 13 to five.
Penalties would favor Michigan State in the second period, as Michigan committed three compared to the Spartans' one.
The Wolverines' first came less than 4 minutes into the period as sophomore forward William Whitelaw was called for interference. For a second time, Michigan State was able to take advantage of the power play, as Vansaghi sent one between the pipes to extend the Spartans' lead to 3-0. Junior forward Joey Larson and graduate defenseman Nicklas Andrews were credited with the assists.
Nearly 3-and-a-half minutes later, Michigan State struck yet again, though this time, with a shorthanded goal from Stramel. The Michigan power play had been a result of another penalty against Shoudy, this time for hitting from behind.
Stramel was assisted by Howard and sophomore defenseman Austin Oravetz.
The score remained 4-0 for the rest of the period, as the Spartans were unable to capitalize on two more power-play opportunities.
The Wolverines would finally get on the board with a late power-play goal from junior forward T.J. Hughes, ending the Spartans' hopes of a shutout. The extra-man advantage was Michigan's second of the period.
There were nine penalties in the third period, three of which came during a brawl in the final minute.
Michigan State improves to 19-3-2 overall and 10-2-2 in conference.
