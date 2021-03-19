Joshua Langford Announces He's Played his Final Game for Michigan State

Following an 86-80 loss to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, Joshua Langford says his time at Michigan State is over.

Michigan State's final basketball came with 46 seconds left when Joshua Langford layed it in underneath the basket.

It turns out that might be the final basket in Langford's career as a Spartan.

"It's my last college basketball game for Michigan State, so that's tough," Langford told reporters following an 86-80 loss to UCLA.

The fifth-year senior dropped the news earlier than expected, but it's likely he will enter the offseason ready to move on from MSU and pursue a professional career.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, leaving the door open for Langford to return in 2021.

Entering the regular season's final week, the Alabama native said he hadn't decided if he would return to East Lansing for a sixth year.

Two weeks later, in the aftermath of a grueling NCAA tournament loss to the Bruins, he seemed to have an answer.

"I feel like I gave 110 percent," said Langford. "I wasn't perfect, but I tried to be the best that I could be for my teammates."

That decision closes the book on a career with high expectations, injuries, and a fantastic comeback. The 6-foot-5 guard didn't always look like his former self in 2020, but at times, Langford showcased why he was named a McDonald's All-American.

"The kid gave me every single thing he had," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "And I think it's too bad he had to go out that way because I thought we were a good enough team to win it."

