Malik Hall Shines Bright In Spartans 78-66 Win At The Terrapins

The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans came here to the District and clobbered the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins 78-66. The win improves the men in green’s season record and conference record to 20-9 (12-5).

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. The Cassius Winston had 20 points (Including a half-court shot at the buzzer of halftime) and six assists. Unfortunately, he also had seven turnovers. Malik Hall had 16 points and six big rebounds. Xavier Tillman had yet another double double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Mark “ROCKET” Watts has 13 points and three assists, but along with Tillman played suffocating defense.

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Terrapins by a margin of 35-29. The Spartans had a disappointing 12 turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed Maryland to shoot 43% from the field and 30% from three.

The Terrapins never had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game. The Spartans led for 39:04. In all Tom Izzo played 11 players. Six of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 20 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 43% from three, 47% from the field and 83% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pennsylvania against Penn State. They will be taking on the No. 14 Nittany Lions. It can be seen on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET.

