SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State a 3-Seed in Recent Bracket Prediction

McLain Moberg

College basketball fans still have a while before the first game tips-off and even longer before the next iteration of March Madness begins.

However, the timeline won't stop experts from sending out their NCAA Tournament bracket predictions.

Recently, Andy Katz projected the Spartans as a 3-seed in the upcoming tournament facing Hofstra in the first round.

The other top-seeds in MSU's region are Gonzaga (1), Kansas (2), Arizona State (4), and Indiana (5).

Unless something unforeseen happens, Michigan State will likely extend its streak of 22 straight tournament appearances.

Another Big Ten regular-season banner has a chance of being hung in the Breslin Center as well.

Eight other B1G squads made the field of 68, including Indiana (5-seed), Illinois (1-seed), Ohio State (10-seed), Michigan (5-seed), Wisconsin (2-seed), Purdue (8-seed), Rutgers (4-seed), and Iowa (2-seed).

Big Ten Matchups

  • 5 Indiana vs. 12 Louisville/San Diego State
  • 3 MSU vs. 14 Hofstra
  • 1 Illinois vs. 16 Praire View A&M/St. Francis PA.
  • 7 Richmond vs. 10 Ohio State
  • 5 Michigan vs. 12 Iona
  • 2 Wisconsin vs. 15 NDSU
  • 8 Purdue vs. 9 Saint Louis
  • 4 Rutgers vs. 13 ETSU
  • 2 Iowa vs. 15 Wright State

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Headed ‘In the Right Direction’

With Mel Tucker leading the way, Michigan State is heading in the right direction.

McLain Moberg

by

apkvp

Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida lists the Spartans in his updated top-5.

McLain Moberg

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Michigan State RB Elijah Collins Happy Connor Heyward is Back

Michigan State starting running back Elijah Collins believes the return of Connor Heyward, a veteran, can only help the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed: ‘I love Coach Hawk’

MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is excited to have Jayden Reed in East Lansing. The former Bronco let everyone know the feeling is mutual.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's DC Scottie Hazelton on Panasiuk Return

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves the work ethic, drive, and leadership DE Jacub Panasiuk brings to the table.

McLain Moberg

11 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Basketball: 4th-Most Wins vs. 1-Seeds in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State basketball program has taken down the fourth-most top-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament of all-time.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 CB Jaylen Lewis

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis out of Brownsville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

Former Michigan State basketball players Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are set to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK