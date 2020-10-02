Michigan State a 3-Seed in Recent Bracket Prediction

College basketball fans still have a while before the first game tips-off and even longer before the next iteration of March Madness begins.

However, the timeline won't stop experts from sending out their NCAA Tournament bracket predictions.

Recently, Andy Katz projected the Spartans as a 3-seed in the upcoming tournament facing Hofstra in the first round.

The other top-seeds in MSU's region are Gonzaga (1), Kansas (2), Arizona State (4), and Indiana (5).

Unless something unforeseen happens, Michigan State will likely extend its streak of 22 straight tournament appearances.

Another Big Ten regular-season banner has a chance of being hung in the Breslin Center as well.

Eight other B1G squads made the field of 68, including Indiana (5-seed), Illinois (1-seed), Ohio State (10-seed), Michigan (5-seed), Wisconsin (2-seed), Purdue (8-seed), Rutgers (4-seed), and Iowa (2-seed).

Big Ten Matchups

5 Indiana vs. 12 Louisville/San Diego State

3 MSU vs. 14 Hofstra

1 Illinois vs. 16 Praire View A & M/St. Francis PA.

7 Richmond vs. 10 Ohio State

5 Michigan vs. 12 Iona

2 Wisconsin vs. 15 NDSU

8 Purdue vs. 9 Saint Louis

4 Rutgers vs. 13 ETSU

2 Iowa vs. 15 Wright State

