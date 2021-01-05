Michigan State Basketball 1.5-Point Favorites Against Rutgers

Following a victory over Nebraska, the Spartans return home ready to take on the Scarlet Knights.

East Lansing, MI – The No. 23-ranked Michigan State Spartans return home to host No. 15 Rutgers on Tuesday, Jan 3 at 9 p.m.

After playing three of their first four conference games away from home, MSU will play four of its next five contests at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State enters the game with a 7-3 record (1-3) following a recent 84-77 win at Nebraska last weekend whereas, Rutgers is 7-2 overall, including three Big Ten victories against Maryland, Illinois, and Purdue.

"Anytime you are on a losing streak, you are just happy to win a game," MSU coach Tom Izzo told reporters Monday afternoon. "Sometimes, you need to find a way to win. I thought there was some things we did in that game that were very, very good – I wasn't real pleased with the finish."

How To Watch

Where: Breslin Center – East Lansing, MI

When: Tuesday, January 5, at 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

Announcers: Dave Flemming & Jay Bilas

Odds

Sky Book: MSU is a 1.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Dec 8, 2019: MSU vs. Rutgers, W 77-65

Feb 20, 2019: MSU vs. Rutgers, W 71-60

Nov 30, 2018: MSU vs. Rutgers, W 78-67

Jan 10, 2018: MSU vs. Rutgers, W 76-72 (OT)

Dec 5, 2017: MSU vs. Rutgers, W 62-52

Series Notes

MSU leads the all-time series 10-0 and has won all nine contests since Rutgers joined the Big Ten.

They first met on Dec. 19, 1970, where MSU posted an 81-71 victory to win the team championship at the Lobo Invitational in New Mexico.

Michigan State won the lone meeting last year in December, 77-65.

