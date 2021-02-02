Michigan State Basketball 10-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball closes out a three-game road trip Tuesday night against Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

MSU is coming off a 79-62 loss vs. Ohio State Sunday afternoon and have lost their last three contests following a 20-day hiatus due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

"We're just gonna have to keep fighting through it," MSU coach Tom Izzo told reporters on Sunday. "I did think there was some things I could take away from this game. If I get those kind of shots and we can't make them, we're not gonna win any games. The beginning of the year, we're making all those shots."

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Spartans head home for three straight games, beginning with Nebraska on Feb. 6.

Michigan State enters the contest 8-6 with a 2-6 mark in the Big Ten, whereas Iowa, a top-10 team in the AP poll, is 12-4 overall and 6-3 in league play.

How to Watch

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

When: Tuesday, February 2, at 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Announcers: Kevin Kugler & Nick Bahe

Odds

Sports Betting: MSU is a 10-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 10-point underdog.

Bet Online: MSU is a 10-point underdog.

Bet Mania: MSU is a 10-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Feb 25, 2020: MSU vs. Iowa, W 78-70

Jan 24, 2019: MSU vs. Iowa, W 82-67

Dec 3, 2018: MSU vs. Iowa, W 98-60

Feb 6, 2018: MSU vs. Iowa, W 96-93

Feb 11, 2017: MSU vs. Iowa, 77-66

Series Notes

Michigan State and Iowa meet for the 132nd time in program history.

The Spartans lead the all-time series with Iowa, 76-55

MSU has won 14 of the last 16 games, including the only contest between these two schools last year.

Tom Izzo is 34-11 in his career against Iowa.

