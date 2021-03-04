Michigan State Basketball 12-Point Underdogs Against Michigan

Michigan leads the all-time series 101-85, but Michigan State has won four out of the last five meetings.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State returns to action on Thursday, March 4, traveling to Ann Arbor and competing against Michigan at 7 p.m.

If you include the final two regular season games against U-M, the Spartans will have played seven contests vs. Top-8 NET teams.

In his 26th season as head coach, Tom Izzo continues to embrace the rivalry and the opportunities MSU has had this year.

"It's always exciting … when the circumstances are what they are; it couldn't be a bigger game, bigger weekend," Izzo said. "It couldn't be a bigger two weeks than we've had."

The Spartans are winners of four of its last five, including victories over Illinois and Ohio State, two teams in the AP Top-5 (at the time). MSU is 14-10 overall with an 8-10 mark in the Big Ten, whereas Michigan is 18-2 (13-2 B1G).

After looking unbeatable for most of the season, U-M was beatdown by Illinois Tuesday night, losing, 76-53. However, their body of work suggests it was a bad night against a team able to cause some rare matchup issues and playing inspired basketball without star point guard Ayo Dosunmu.

"You could argue (Michigan) they are the best team in the country … ironically, they lost the other night … I would say everybody is due to have what I would consider an off night," said Izzo.

It'll be interesting to see Michigan's response, but the Spartans must be ready for anything and everything. On Michigan State's best day, with everything clicking, they can play with U-M.

The team that beat Illinois and OSU can also take down its rival, yet if both teams we've seen most of the season make an appearance – the Wolverines are bound to run away with it.

How to Watch

Where: Crisler Center

When: Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds

BetOnline: MSU is a 12-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 12-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 12-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 12-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Feb 8, 2020: MSU vs. Michigan, L 68-77

Jan 5, 2020: MSU vs. Michigan, W 87-69

Mar 17, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, W 65-60

Mar 9, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, W 75-63

Feb 24, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, W 77-70

Series Notes

MSU and Michigan will play for the 187th time Thursday night.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 101-85.

Michigan State has won four of the last five meetings.

Tom Izzo is 29-18 in his career against U-M.

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1