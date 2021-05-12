Michigan State Basketball 2021 Signees Finish Ranked in Top-60

East Lansing, Mich. – With high school basketball coming to an end, prospects around the country are heading to their respective campuses.

On May 5, 247Sports released its final updated rankings for the incoming freshman, and all three of Michigan State's signees saw slight improvement while finishing in the top-60.

Max Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Illinois, remains the only five-star and was moved down five spots to No. 18 nationally. Though, his overall rating of 98 stayed the same.

"He is a very good athlete who I think is going to get better and better as he gets more and more into it. He's a great facilitator," MSU coach Tom Izzo said in November. "He's got to continue to grow defensively like a Gary Harris or a Denzel Valentine. He kind of reminds us of a combination of those two guys; only he's bigger than both of them."

Before making the jump to college, Pierre Brooks II won a state championship inside the Breslin Center and earned Mr. Basketball honors. He jumped up eight spots, from No. 66 to No. 58, moving him ahead of his future teammate, Jaden Akins. Brooks' rating also increased from 93 to 94.

"He's probably come the farthest. Everyone said he can't do this or can't do that, and pretty soon, he's playing better and better," Izzo said in November (2020). "I think Pierre Brooks has a chance to have a phenomenal career here because of the things we value: toughness, the ability to shoot the ball from long, long-range, play multiple positions."

Akins, a product of Ypsilanti, began his high school career at Farmington High, moved to Ypsi Prep Academy, and finished his senior year with Sunrise Christian Academy. He moved up one spot to No. 60 and saw his rating increase from 93 to 94.

"He has a very quick first step," Izzo said in November (2020). "I think he's going to be a good offensive player and a good defensive player. He too was a bit unappreciated in our state, but as last spring went on and this fall, he's risen up in a lot of people's minds."

