Michigan State Basketball 3-Point Favorites Against Indiana

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball returns home for the first of three games in the next six days. First, the Spartans host Indiana on Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

MSU is coming off a 73-55 loss at Maryland but has won three of their last four contests, including victories over Illinois and Ohio State, both AP Top 5 teams.

"It was just disappointing that we started out like we did," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "Also disappointing that we finished like we did because it looks like a blowout. If they think the NET is the thing to do and it makes a difference. I just so disagree with that. But we didn't do our job; we didn't win the game. Goals haven't changed."

The Spartans enter Tuesday night 13-10 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten, while Indiana, which has lost its previous three games, is 12-12 (7-10 B1G).

A win against the Hoosiers will go a long way in putting Michigan State in the field of 68 teams for the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Tuesday, March 2, at 8 p.m.

TV: BTN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin & Robbie Hummel

Odds

BookMaker: MSU is a 3-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Feb 20, 2021: MSU vs. Indiana, W 78-71

Jan 23, 2020: MSU vs. Indiana, L 63-67

March 2, 2019: MSU vs. Indiana, L 62-63

Feb 2, 2019: MSU vs. Indiana, L 75-79 (OT)

Feb 3, 2018: MSU vs. Indiana, W 63-60

Series Notes

Indiana leads the all-time series, 71-56.

MSU's victory earlier this year ended a three-game winning streak for the Hoosiers in the series.

Seven of the last nine matchups have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 39-23 all-time at home against Indiana.

Tom Izzo is 26-17 against the Hoosiers.

