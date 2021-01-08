Michigan State Basketball 4.5-Point Favorites Against Purdue

The Spartans prepare for its 126th meeting with Purdue as 4.5-point favorites at home Friday night.

East Lansing, MI – After playing most of their conference games on the road, MSU is amid a much-needed homestand and is ready to host Purdue on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans have won their last two games, including an impressive 68-45 victory over No. 15 Rutgers Tuesday night (the fifth-ranked opponent in the last 11 contests).

"After a big win against a quality team, guys feel a lot better about themselves, but I keep reminding our guys that in this league, a big win could be every game you play," MSU coach Tom Izzo said Thursday afternoon. "I don't think there are any small wins right now. It's incredible what this league is like."

Michigan State (8-3) began the season 0-3 in B1G play, while Purdue (7-5) enters the Breslin Center with a 2-3 mark.

The Boilermakers opened the Big Ten season with a win over Ohio State but have lost their last two road games at Illinois (66-58) and Rutgers (81-76) – both were winnable.

How To Watch

Where: Breslin Center – East Lansing, MI

When: Friday, January 8, at 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Announcers: Tim Brando & Donny Marshall

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 4.5-point favorite.

Last Five Games

Jan 12, 2020: MSU vs. Purdue, L 42-71

Jan 27, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, L 63-73

Jan 8, 2019: MSU vs. Purdue, W 77-59

Feb 10, 2018: MSU vs. Purdue, W 68-65

Feb 18, 2017: MSU vs. Purdue, L 63-80

Series Notes

Friday's matchup is the 126th meeting between these two schools.

Purdue leads the all-time series 70-55.

Michigan State has a 33-26 advantage in games played in East Lansing.

Tom Izzo is 26-18 in his career against the Boilermakers.

