Michigan State Basketball 7-Point Underdogs Against Illinois

Michigan State's road to March Madness starts Tuesday night against Illinois, a top-5 team in the country.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball returns home to face No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans will play six games in 13 days, including four contests against teams ranked inside the top-5 nationally.

At 5-9 in the conference, MSU will face stiff competition and have to find ways to overcome it.

It's the only way Michigan State can quickly bolster its resume and potentially extend an NCAA Tournament streak that has slowly slipped away throughout this season.

Illinois enters the matchup one of the best teams in the nation at 16-5 overall and 12-3 in league play while the Spartans return home following a 78-71 victory over Indiana.

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Tuesday, February 23, at 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler & Donny Marshall

Odds

BookMaker: MSU is a 7-point underdog.

BetOnline: MSU is a 7-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 7-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 7-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Feb 11, 2020: MSU vs. Illinois, W 70-69

Jan 2, 2020: MSU vs. Illinois, W 76-56

Feb 5, 2019: MSU vs. Illinois, L 84-89

Feb 20, 2018: MSU vs. Illinois, W 81-61

Jan 22, 2018: MSU vs. Illinois, W 87-74

Series Notes

The Spartans lead the all-time series, 63-60.

Michigan State has won 13 of the last 20 games against Illinois and 15 of the last 23.

Tom Izzo is 25-18 in his career against the Fighting Illini.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1