Michigan State’s Aaron Henry Breaks Down Film

McLain Moberg

The Pro Basketball Combine is another place prospects can go and work out for NBA teams. It is considered to be below the NBA draft combine, but it gives players another opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Michigan State's Aaron Henry joined the remote film room and spoke with the Director of Scouting for the combine, Jon Chepkevich, and Zach Milner, an NBA Draft writer to break down the film from his 2019-2020 season at MSU.

Recently, the NCAA announced the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their eligibility would be August 3 or 10 days following the combine.

Whatever comes first.

The new date provides student-athletes with an additional two months beyond the original date of June 3 to decide whether they will go back to school or pursue a professional basketball career.

At the time, the NCAA said, "the goal of the decision is to match the intent of the current rule, which offers players the opportunity to be evaluated by and seek feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to participate in team workouts and the draft combine if invited."

The NBA Draft lottery is scheduled for August 25, whereas the draft will occur on October 15.

