Michigan State Basketball Blown Out at Minnesota, 81-56

The Spartans are blown out on the road against Minnesota, 81-56, and fall to 0-3 in Big Ten play.

Right before tip-off, the starting lineups were released for Michigan State's matchup vs. Minnesota.

Junior forward Aaron Henry wasn't listed; instead, Foster Loyer got the unexpected start.

From there, things didn't get any better for MSU.

Michigan State scored 16-points, their lowest in one half of basketball since facing Purdue last year (19).

The Spartans looked lost offensively, taking bad shots, turning the ball over, missing assignments defensively, and shooting 6-for-38 (15.8%) from the field prior to halftime (71-for-194 over their last three games, 36.5%).

Before the game, Tom Izzo believed MSU had cleaned it up and would be able to run in transition, yet Michigan State entered the locker room with zero fast-break points (12 overall).

And Minnesota outrebounded the Spartans, 28-22.

It was a bad showing – one that could potentially lead to MSU's second 0-3 start in Big Ten play under Izzo, the only other time being 2001-02.

When Henry finally checked in, nothing changed.

His stat line read: 1-for-5, two points, one rebound, one assist, two turnovers.

Michigan State desperately needed a resurgence of energy and for someone to step up and be the leaders Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. once were.

The Golden Gophers slowed down in the second half, only outscoring Michigan State by five-points, but MSU stayed the same, making seven shots on 20 attempts featuring another poor outing from Rocket Watts, Henry, and Joshua Langford.

Monday night, the three Spartans combined for 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Marcus Carr, who entered Williams Arena the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten (24.6 PPG) and the conference's assist leader (6.2 per outing), tore Michigan State apart (19 points, four rebounds, and five assists).

Though he didn't do it alone, Liam Robbins, a Drake transfer, gave MSU all sorts of problems down low (leads Big Ten in blocks per game) ended his night draining seven shots (18 pts) while grabbing nine boards.

Unfortunately for Spartan Nation, MSU fell to 0-3 for the first time in 19 years.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1