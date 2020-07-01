Spartan Nation
Michigan State's Bryn Forbes 7th Best Shooter Since 2011

McLain Moberg

Andy Katz released his top shooters in college basketball since 2011 via his podcast, March Madness 365.

Seventh on his list was former Spartan Bryn Forbes, who transferred to Michigan State as a junior.

He was an extremely efficient and reliable scorer, especially from beyond the arc. During the 2015-16 season, Forbes led the Big Ten conference in three-point field goal percentage, shooting 48% from outside.

In his two seasons as a Spartan, he shot 45.8% from deep and 46.7% from the field (48.4% 2P).

The only other Big Ten product in his top-10 was former Wolverine Duncan Robinson at No. 3.

  1. Markus Howard: Marquette
  2. Kyle Guy: Virginia
  3. Duncan Robinson: Michigan
  4. Sam Merrill: Utah State
  5. Devonte Graham: Kansas
  6. Fletcher Magee: Wofford
  7. Bryn Forbes: Michigan State
  8. Brady Heslip: Baylor
  9. Andrew Goudelock: College of Charleston
  10. Max Hooper: Oakland

Forbes went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft; however, he was later signed by the San Antonio Spurs, where he became one of three players in Spurs history to make 250 three-pointers in their first three seasons.

In four seasons, he has climbed to No. 11 in the Spurs all-time three-pointers made history list with 430 (261 games, 1,075 attempts). He needs 28 more shots to go in from downtown to crack the top-10 and pass Chuck Person, a 14-year veteran in the league and 1987 NBA Rookie of the Year.

