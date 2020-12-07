Michigan State Basketball: Hauser Finds His Shooting Touch

Sunday night, redshirt junior Joey Hauser got hot from deep, hitting 6 of 10 three-pointers from all over.

East Lansing, MI – Those who saw Joey Hauser play at Marquette knew he could shoot the basketball.

But after transferring and taking a year off, the redshirt junior hadn't shot it particularly well in his first four games as a Spartan.

Hauser got hot from deep on Sunday night, hitting 6 out of 10 three-pointers from all different spots on the floor.

"I think just confidence; I wasn't shooting it quite as much from the outside," said Hauser. "It took me a while to kind of get in game rhythm shooting the ball. I knew it was going to take a couple of games."

He finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and zero turnovers in a contest where he proved to have the most versatile offensive game on his team.

The 6-foot-9 forward can pass, drive to the rim, operate in the post, and grab boards to go along with his outside shooting.

Don't discredit his defense either; it's something he tirelessly worked on from the time he arrived in East Lansing.

"I was on him hard the last game, and I did it on purpose," MSU coach Tom Izzo told reporters in a videoconference. "I just wanted to see how he'd handle it. Man, he handled it good; even had a sore knee today, and I thought he played his tail off. What really impressed me was the second half … he was really good (defensively) in the second half."

Tonight, Hauser showed Spartan Nation the all-around player he already is and will continue to become.

