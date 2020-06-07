In Joe Lunardi’s updated bracketology for the 2020-21 season, he has the Spartans as a 2-seed in the South Region where they would face 15-seed Siena to start the tournament. MSU would face the winner of Oklahoma State vs. New Mexico State provided they get past their first opponent.

This year the South Region is set to be held in Memphis. The other high-seeded teams in the South are Baylor (1-seed), Creighton (3-seed), Kentucky (4-seed), and Louisville (5-seed).

Michigan State never got the chance to compete this year’s March Madness because it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. No one did.

Their season, like everyone else’s, was cut short.

Cassius Winston’s college career came to an abrupt end. Michigan State fans will forever wonder what this Spartan team could have accomplished given the opportunity.

But now, questions are looming for the Michigan State Spartans. The biggest surrounds Xavier Tillman Sr., who declared for the NBA Draft, but up to this point maintains his college eligibility.

Aaron Henry followed suit, declaring for the draft not long after Tillman.

Will Joshua Langford return? Spartan Nation has reported if Langford is healthy, he wants to come back to East Lansing next season.

The answers to these questions aren’t far off. The NCAA announced the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft or maintain their college eligibility by August 3 or ten days after the draft combine, whichever comes first.

