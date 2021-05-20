Michigan State Basketball Moves up in Latest Top 25 And 1 Rankings

In the latest Top 25 And 1 rankings from CBS Sports, Michigan State basketball is slotted at No. 19.

East Lansing, Mich. – Last season, Michigan State basketball finished 15-13 with a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play.

While the Spartans fell short of their goals, Tom Izzo's program is predicted to bounce back in 2021.

The majority of early rankings had MSU in the 20s, but the latest Top 25 And 1 from CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish features Michigan State at No. 19 overall.

"Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door," Parrish wrote. "But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament."

Parrish's top-5 include Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, and Alabama, in that order.

The highest-ranked Big Ten team is Ohio State (No. 6), followed by Michigan (No. 7), Purdue (No. 11), and Maryland (No. 13).

In 2020, Michigan State started the year undefeated in the non-conference with wins over Duke and Notre Dame before stumbling against Big Ten competition.

The Spartan's most noticeable deficiencies surrounded its point guard play, which MSU addressed by signing incoming four-star recruit Jaden Akins and landing transfer PG Tyson Walker from Northeastern.

Despite losing Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. in the same offseason, Michigan State won five of its final seven regular-season contests, taking down Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan, securing a 23rd straight NCAA Tournament berth.

However, the Spartans fell in the First Four against fellow No. 11 seed UCLA, giving away a double-digit lead down the stretch and losing in overtime.

