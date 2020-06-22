Gary Parrish, a sportswriter for CBS Sports, released his latest 2020 NBA mock draft last week.

He predicted Xavier Tillman Sr. will be selected 26th overall by the Boston Celtics, and Cassius Winston saw himself being taken by the L.A. Lakers at No. 29.

When Parrish evaluated Winston, he said the former Spartan is "perceived to be limited because he's small and not the best athlete. He'll never measure or test great — and that'll turn some franchises away. But he's smart, great in pick-and-roll situations and someone who has proven to be a high-level shooter in all four years of college by making 43.0% of the 602 3-pointers he attempted in his four-year college career. Teams picking in this range are often good teams already winning in search of a piece who can maybe help immediately. And Winston is somebody who could probably help an NBA team immediately serving as a backup point guard and knockdown shooter."

On the other hand, he has Tillman Sr. listed as the second-best overall power forward in the draft and said he uses "size and strength to be one of the best defensive bigs in the country this season, one who is also comfortable guarding in space or out on the perimeter. The 6-8 forward averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 55.0% from the field and he also made 37% of his 3-point attempts inside the Breslin Center, which suggests he should be able to stretch the floor in the NBA and spend many years in the league as a reliable and quality frontcourt presence."

Per the NCAA, Tillman will have until August 3 or ten days following the NBA draft combine to decide whether or not he will pursue a professional basketball career or return to East Lansing.

