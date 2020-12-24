Michigan State Basketball Needs to Find Rotation That Works

After losing by 14-points to Northwestern, it's time Michigan State shrinks its rotations.

East Lansing, MI – Tom Izzo and Michigan State are searching for lineups that gel and work well together.

It's to be expected, especially after losing Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. in the same year, and under normal circumstances, the Spartans would have additional non-conference games to figure it out.

However, after watching the Northwestern game, one thing is clear – the rotation needs to be shortened.

Michigan State didn't look like themselves, missing coverages on defense, lack of communication, and not rebounding the way we've seen in the past.

The Spartans played without an identity.

"I didn't see it coming," Izzo told reporters in the postgame presser. "The practices were good, the film sessions were good … this is one of those days that I haven't seen here in many, many years."

Right now, Michigan State's top-5 players don't include a traditional center, and that's okay, but MSU has to find a way to use it as an advantage.

When a team begins to struggle with multiple matchups on the floor, as the Spartans did Sunday night against Northwestern's Boo Buie and Pete Nance, in particular, it is critical to shrink rotations and play your best guys.

Those players being a combination of Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry, Malik Hall, Joey Hauser, Rocket Watts, and Joshua Langford.

I realize Watts missed his first nine shots and was essentially a non-factor in Michigan State's Big Ten opener, so Foster Loyer gets his minutes, and we can't forget about Julius Marble.

It's tough to find another school in the country with as many difference-makers as MSU boasts, and when NU or anyone else puts the Spartans on their heels, it's time to use their biggest strength offensively.

Running in transition.

Those eight players? They might spark a run, and while Northwestern is a solid group, notably on the offensive end, it takes a special unit to stop Michigan State once they get going.

