Michigan State Basketball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Top-10

Michigan State is ranked No. 8 (previously No. 10) in ESPN's way-too-early rankings for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

There are a few concerns for the Spartans at this point, including Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry declaring for the NBA draft. While fans are waiting on their decisions, the NCAA announced the deadline for student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their college eligibility would be August 3 or ten days following the combine – whichever comes first.

As of now both Tillman and Henry maintain their eligibility but according to Jeff Borzello, the ESPN Staff Writer responsible for putting the top-25 together, says Joshua Langford is going to be "the ultimate X factor in college basketball next season."

Here's what he had to say about the Spartans.

"Langford has a year of eligibility left, though, and Tom Izzo told reporters in May that "if he's healthy, his hope is to play." Of course, we haven't seen Langford play since December 2018, but if he is anything close to his pre-injury self, Izzo will have one of the best wings in the country at his disposal. He was averaging 15 points prior to his injury and hit double figures in every game as a junior. Fortunately for Izzo, he doesn't need to count on Langford being a star again. Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry should both be back on the wings, and Marquette transfer Joey Hauser will bring perimeter shooting and scoring punch after sitting out last season. But a healthy Langford would be a great luxury to have."

Borzello's predicted starting lineup for Michigan State:

Rocket Watts (9.0 PPG)

Gabe Brown (6.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

Aaron Henry (10.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG)

Joey Hauser (9.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG at Marquette)

Xavier Tillman (13.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG)

