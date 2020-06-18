Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Basketball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Top-10

McLain Moberg

Michigan State is ranked No. 8 (previously No. 10) in ESPN's way-too-early rankings for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

There are a few concerns for the Spartans at this point, including Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry declaring for the NBA draft. While fans are waiting on their decisions, the NCAA announced the deadline for student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their college eligibility would be August 3 or ten days following the combine – whichever comes first.

As of now both Tillman and Henry maintain their eligibility but according to Jeff Borzello, the ESPN Staff Writer responsible for putting the top-25 together, says Joshua Langford is going to be "the ultimate X factor in college basketball next season."

Here's what he had to say about the Spartans.

"Langford has a year of eligibility left, though, and Tom Izzo told reporters in May that "if he's healthy, his hope is to play." Of course, we haven't seen Langford play since December 2018, but if he is anything close to his pre-injury self, Izzo will have one of the best wings in the country at his disposal. He was averaging 15 points prior to his injury and hit double figures in every game as a junior. Fortunately for Izzo, he doesn't need to count on Langford being a star again. Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry should both be back on the wings, and Marquette transfer Joey Hauser will bring perimeter shooting and scoring punch after sitting out last season. But a healthy Langford would be a great luxury to have."

Borzello's predicted starting lineup for Michigan State:

Rocket Watts (9.0 PPG)

Gabe Brown (6.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

Aaron Henry (10.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG)

Joey Hauser (9.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG at Marquette)

Xavier Tillman (13.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG)

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Michigan State Players on College Football HOF Ballot

Two former Michigan State Spartans and a former head coach are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Jah’von Grigsby Sets Commitment Date

Jah'von Grigsby, a potential future Spartan, has announced his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State lands in Three-Star LB Mikai Gbayor’s Top-5

Mikai Gbayor, three-star linebacker, put Michigan State in his top-5 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State won’t have Athletes Sign COVID-19 Risk Waiver

Michigan State will not require student-athletes to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 amidst their return to campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers Three-Star DE Alex Okelo

The Spartans offer three-star WDE Alex Okelo, out of Nashville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

Sporting News has ranked Mel Tucker as the 54th best college football coach for the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Players Return to Campus

The Michigan State football players have returned to campus with intentions of participating in voluntary summer activities.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mike Tressel on Handling Safeties

Mike Tressel is excited by the opportunity to work alongside Harlon Barnett and coach the Michigan State safeties.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Ron Burton on Potential New Starters

Ron Burton doesn't expect much of a drop off despite losing the three of his best guys. He even has some ideas about who will replace them.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Tier Three of College Football Jobs

The Michigan State Spartans have landed in the third tier of the best college football coaching jobs.

McLain Moberg