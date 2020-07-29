5-Star C Enoch Boakye Talks why he Picked Michigan State

Enoch Boakye began his announcement via Mr. Basketball Lives Instagram by thanking his "mentor and friend" coach George saying, "He believed in me before I believed in myself. Words can't describe how much this man has done for me. I don't know where I'd be if he hadn't shown interest in me at such a young age."

The Spartans are getting a great basketball player and an even better young man.

Boakye wanted to tell everyone, "this isn't just my moment, this is our moment," as a thank you to the person (Coach George) who helped him get there.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man committed to the Spartans a few seconds later saying, "I'm finally proud to announce that I'm committing to Michigan State University."

He thanked Tom Izzo and the entire coaching staff while saying he's looking to win a national championship from day one.

Boakye wasn't sure he'd receive the attention he ended up getting coming out of Canada.

"Just work hard, man. You can accomplish any goal. I wouldn't think with me coming out of Canada, I would receive this much attention and go this far, but anything is possible," said Boakye.

However, what sold Boakye on Izzo and MSU was the amount of time the Hall of Fame coach put into recruiting him.

"The fact that he flew down quite a few times to Canada to watch me play, even in a practice setting. That meant a lot," Boakye said. "He's the head coach ... for him to take the time to come see me. That meant a lot to me."

