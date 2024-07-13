Michigan State Basketball's Sophomore Class Ready to Take Next Step
Michigan State men's basketball's sophomore class might be its most important group in the program.
Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand all have opportunities to take on crucial roles for the Spartans next season. So far, it seems they are well-prepared.
"I would say all four of us have matured a lot," Normand said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "We understand what it takes to be good. We've learned a lot from the past year, and just getting better. We understand putting time in and then getting extra shots up and what that means and getting in the film room and everything.
"So, just understanding the college game and what it takes to win a national championship and do all those amazing things. So, I think all four of us have matured a lot, and Book and Coen and Fears have all improved on their shooting, I would say that. I mean, we all get in the gym and we shoot every day. So, it's just fun to get better with them and see improvements like that, and I mean, all four of us have just been working our tails off, and we all want it for each other. We're all brothers. So, it's just an awesome place to be for us four. And it's a good group to be around."
Fears will be looking to make a big impact this year after missing much of his freshman season. His fellow point guard, Tre Holloman, is quite high on the sophomore.
"Jeremy's a dog, man," Holloman said. "He's a winner, a competitor, he's going to bring it every day. He's a true point guard, he's a pass-first point guard. And we're just going to expect a lot him. Coach on the floor, too. So, I just can't wait to play with him."
The most notable player in the sophomore class is center Xavier Booker, a player who some anticipate to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Booker has gotten smarter," Holloman said. "His shot is better, he's more physical now, so I can't wait to play with Booker, either, man. The sky is the limit for him."
