Michigan State Basketball Targets Get Updated Rankings in ESPN Top 100
ESPN Recruiting recently updated its top 100 high school player rankings for the 2025 class. Many Michigan State men's basketball targets had their rankings updated. Let's see where they ended up in the rankings.
Jalen Haralson, a five-star small forward, is now ranked No. 9. Haralson. He recently scheduled his official visit to East Lansing on September 14. Haralson is from La Lumiere High School in Indiana, where other Spartans like Jeremy Fears and Jaren Jackson Jr. played.
Haralson talked about his upcoming visit to Michigan State in an interview with On3.
“I’ll visit them on September 14. Coach (Mark) Montgomery was the coach recruiting me, but he went to Detroit-Mercy," Haralson said. "Since then, Coach TK (Thomas Kelley) has taken over. It’s always love with them, the full staff is recruiting me. Coach Saddi (Washington) was recruiting me at Michigan, now he’s at Michigan State, and he called me too. It’s a whole staff thing with them. That is one of the things I’m looking for, which coaching staff is the most interested in me, and Michigan State is at the top with that.”
Trey McKenney, a five-star shooting guard, is now ranked No. 14. Just like Haralson, McKenney also scheduled his visit; however, his visit will be in October. Being an in-state recruit from Flint, Michigan, McKenney is a high priority for Izzo and his staff as he is a high-volume scorer.
The last top priority recruit who had their ranking updated was Niko Bundalo. Bundalo, a five-star forward, is now ranked at No. 25. Bundalo also scheduled a visit to East Lansing during the fall on the weekend of September 6. Head coach Tom Izzo could use his skill on his team as he is a 6-foot-9 forward who can play down low in the post as well as pop out beyond the arc and spread the floor.
Bundalo recently spoke to our Michael France and talked about his game on the court.
"I can handle the ball, I can shoot it," Bundalo said. "I can rebound, I can push the ball up the floor. I can pass the ball. I can guard, I can defend, I can be a shot blocker. I think my ability to affect the game in multiple ways is my strength,"
These three players are all great players and would be great auditions for Izzo and the Spartans for their 2025 recruiting class.
