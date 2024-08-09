Michigan State Basketball to Play Tom Izzo's Alma Mater in an Exhibition Match
Michigan State men's basketball will head overseas next week for a 10-day tour of Spain, while also playing in three exhibition games.
After that, it won't be long before the season starts.
Michigan State men's basketball announced on Thursday that it will play a preseason exhibition game against Northern Michigan on Oct. 13. The game, which will be held at the Superior Dome in Marquette is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.
This matchup fulfills a longstanding wish of Tom Izzo and Spartan supporters alike. The game at the Superior Dome in Marquette is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. Izzo is from the upper peninsula of Michigan and is also a graduate of Northern Michigan. This will be the first time Izzo takes his Michigan State team to play his alma mater in the U.P.
“To say I’m excited about the opportunity to bring my Michigan State team to play at Northern Michigan, my alma mater, would be a pretty big understatement,” Izzo said in a statement. “This is something we’ve wanted to try and do for a while, and I think it’s going to be a pretty special event. We’re excited to bring our team to the UP to play, and it’s going to be very cool to play a game in the Superior Dome, one of the really great venues in college athletics. I think this will mean a great deal to people, not only in East Lansing but especially for the great people in Marquette and the Upper Peninsula."
Northern Michigan is a Division II basketball program. The last time these two teams played against each other was on Oct. 30, 2018, when the Spartans won 93-47 in the Breslin Center.
"I've always said that I want my players to have moments that are memory-makers for them, from playing on an aircraft carrier or in the Champions Classic and getting the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament," Izzo said. "I know they're excited about going to play at a place that is really special for me, and I think this is going to be a memory-maker for all of us."
Even before becoming Michigan State's head coach, Izzo had already taken part in this matchup as a player for Northern Michigan. In 1975, Izzo would play 32 minutes in an 81-65 loss, recording 9 points, two assists, one rebound, a steal and a block.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.