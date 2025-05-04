Remembering the Last Time MSU Played Duke in East Lansing
Michigan State basketball will host the Duke Blue Devils for a matchup at the Breslin Center next December.
The Spartans and Blue Devils have had many battles over the years, in the Champions Classic and NCAA Tournament, but only once in East Lansing.
In 2019, Michigan State welcomed Duke for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in a heavyweight bout between ranked opponents.
The Spartans got the best of the Blue Devils the season prior, winning their Elite Eight matchup 68-67. This shocking victory ended the season for Duke, which featured one of its most stacked rosters of all time with top recruits Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish.
The Spartans returned most of their production from their Final Four squad. All-American guard Cassius Winston struggled, scoring 12 points on 14 shot attempts, while All-Big Ten forward Xavier Tillman scored a team-high 20 points.
The Blue Devils set their sights on avenging their loss from the season prior and got out to a hot start. Mike Krzyzewski’s squad took a 16-point lead into halftime, dominating the turnover margin and leading the points-off-turnovers battle 12-4 in the first 20 minutes.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo made adjustments to cut the deficit to single digits in the second half. However, Duke held on for the 87-75 victory.
The Blue Devils’ best players rose to the occasion against the Spartans. Duke guard Tre Jones played all 40 minutes of the game. He secured a double-double, with 20 points and a game-high 12 assists. Blue Devils forward Vernon Carey Jr. had his seventh consecutive double-double, with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Izzo and Kzyzrewski squared off on two occasions after this game, with both coaches winning once. Coach K ended his career with the advantage over Izzo, going 10-2 in their matchups.
Michigan State fell to 5-3 after the loss but rebounded well to close the regular season 17-6 and clinched a share of the Big Ten Championship. However, the Spartans were never able to get a chance at putting together the national title run many had thought they would, as there was no postseason held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Engage with all our Spartan athletics coverage with the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and also share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.