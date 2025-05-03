Will MSU Pursue '25 Four-Star PF Who Reopened Recruitment?
Another recruiting opportunity has presented itself for Michigan State, as four-star prospect Niko Bundalo, one of the top power forwards in the class of 2025, decommitted from Washington this week, per multiple sources.
Michigan State had been in Bundalo's top four prior to his initial commitment, along with Ohio State, North Carolina and UConn.
Bundalo seemed quite fond of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo when he had spoken to 247Sports back in the fall.
"Coach (Tom) Izzo is a Hall of Fame coach and he knows what he's doing with guys who are skilled and big," Bundalo had said. "He's had guys like Jaren Jackson Jr. He has a resume that speaks for itself. He consistently has high-level guys that he gets into the league who have size and can play."
Bundalo, who played for Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., is ranked the No. 6 class of 2025 prospect from California and the No. 7 power forward in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The McDonald's All-American would be a great reserve for Michigan State's frontcourt and has the potential to be a star down the road.
"Bundalo is an inside-out lefty four-man with good positional size, athleticism, and deceptive strength," wrote 247Sports' director of scouting Adam Finkelstein in an evaluation from last August. "He has good bounce around the rim, a great right hand, and while his frame doesn't boast a ton of visible muscle mass, he plays through contact fairly well.
"He's legit low-post scoring threat who understands angles and is especially effective sealing off defenders prior to the catch for easy buckets.
" ... The most important variable for Bundalo is his overall intensity. He's hyper-competitive, and when he can harness that while maintaining full control of his emotions, he's extremely effective on both ends of the floor.
"When that fire burns too hot though, it can be detrimental, with implications on his shot selection, decision-making, and overall mentality."
Will Michigan State seize this opportunity? Well, the Spartans already have a reserve power forward in another four-star class of 2025 prospect, Cam Ward, who has been all in since committing to the program back in October. With his size, Bundalo could play the 5, but Michigan State also has a young backup center in Jesse McCulloch.
Right now, it just doesn't seem like a fit for the program. Nonetheless, it doesn't hurt to try, especially with Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper each having one year of eligibility remaining.
