Michigan State has Most B1G Regular-Season Titles Since 2000

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball is pursuing its fourth straight Big Ten regular-season title and ninth since 2000.

In the last three years, Michigan State outright won the conference in 2018, shared with Purdue in 2019, and won a share of the title in 2020 with Maryland and Wisconsin.

The Spartans won 16 Big Ten Championships, their first coming in 1957.

MSU Big Ten Titles (Sorted by Year)

  • 1957
  • 1959
  • 1967
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1990
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2012
  • 2018
  • 2019
  • 2020

According to Fox College Hoops, Michigan State has the most Big Ten regular-season titles since 2000; however, Purdue owns the most all-time (24).

Big Ten Regular Season Titles Since 2000

  1. Michigan State: 8
  2. Ohio State: 5
  3. Wisconsin: 5
  4. Illinois: 4
  5. Indiana: 3
  6. Purdue: 3
  7. Michigan: 2
  8. Maryland: 1

Michigan State has earned 22 consecutive NCAA tournaments, and no Izzo led team has ever had a losing season.

Tom Izzo won the National Championship in 2000, reached the championship game in 2009, eight Final Fours, and six Big Ten Tournament championships.

The Hall of Famer was recently named the Coach of the Decade by a panel of experts from the Big Ten Network. Over that span, MSU won 27-games eight different times. 

Basketball

