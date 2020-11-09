SI.com
Michigan State Basketball: Tom Izzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – On Monday, Michigan State Athletics announced Tom Izzo, the men's head basketball coach, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Izzo participated in the Big Ten's daily antigen testing, where he had a "presumptive positive test," and a PCR test confirmed it.

The longtime Spartan will isolate for ten days and can return to the team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the earliest.

"During Izzo's isolation, associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practices," the university said in a press release. "No other members of the MSU basketball program have tested positive since Big Ten daily antigen testing began on Oct. 26, including Izzo testing negative each time until Monday morning."

Below is Izzo's statement:

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I've been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You'd be hard-pressed to find a coach who's taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.

"Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I'll have plenty of time to watch film. I'll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions, and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.

"I appreciate the support from my family, my team, and the Michigan State fan base, but if I could ask for one favor, I'd urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I'm proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus."

