Michigan State Basketball vs. Illinois Official Game Thread

Michigan State and Illinois meet for the 124th time on Tuesday night; who leaves the Breslin Center with a victory?

EAST LANSING –Michigan State's victory over Indiana didn't put them back on the NCAA tournament bubble, but it provided hope for a successful finish.

It won't be easy.

The Spartans face Illinois tonight, Ohio State on Thursday, and Maryland on Sunday.

Then Indiana and Michigan will be waiting next week, where MSU plays back-to-back games against its rival.

"I think the beauty of it is, we've played hellacious schedules over 20-years," coach Tom Izzo said. "Guys came here knowing you are going to play good teams."

Against the Hoosiers, Michigan State may have found a rotation including Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts, and Gabe Brown.

Those are arguably MSU's best guys; Henry played 40 minutes, Langford logged 36, Watts had 32, and Brown finished with 29.

It's the most those four athletes have played together, and it was in a critical spot. That's no coincidence.

The Spartans won't have Foster Loyer again; he is sidelined with a shoulder injury, meaning Langford and Watts will continue to run the point.

We'll see if it makes a difference vs. Illinois.

