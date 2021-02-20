Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

Michigan State is ready to face Indiana, a team leading the all-time series against the Spartans, 71-55.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week, Tom Izzo said something that caught our attention. 

"Other teams have probably better teams than we are right now," the longtime Spartan said.

There was an odd sense of confirmation following Michigan State's ten-point loss to Purdue, putting the Spartans NCAA Tournament hopes to bed (probably). 

It seems the 66-year old had come to terms with the end of a 22-year run, and while this isn't his best coaching job, it's not all on him either. 

"If this league wasn't so good, us not playing great and having these problems, you still win three, four more games because you'd get well on somebody like we have over the years," said Izzo. "There's nobody to get well on right now."

It's also the wrong year to lose a star-studded point guard and big man, with no one to replace them. 

But on the other hand, there were fewer opportunities for the players on Michigan State's roster to improve. 

"Guys have always gotten better here; we didn't get a chance to do that," he said. 

Regardless, Izzo's Spartans will fight until the end, and if a miracle run is the only situation where the streak is extended, it starts with a win at Assembly Hall today. 

It's Game Day

USATSI_13947500_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Official Game Thread

USATSI_13948334_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 6.5-Point Underdogs Against Indiana

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: 2021 Commits Nominated to be McDonald's All-Americans

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Football: Hampton Fay on Transitioning to College

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Three-Star Safety Trevon Howard Lists Michigan State Football in Top-5

USATSI_15583674_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Tom Izzo Playing 'Musical Chairs' with Spartan Big Men

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Future of Michigan State Football

IMG_0234
The War Room

Michigan State ’24 Target Sincere Edwards: It’s in His Name