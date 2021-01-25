Michigan State Basketball vs. Michigan Postponed

Following a shutdown of the entire Michigan athletic department for 14 days, Michigan State's Feb. 6 meeting is postponed.

East Lansing, MI – The first meeting between Michigan State basketball and Michigan has been postponed, MSU announced Monday morning.

The contest scheduled to occur on Feb. 6 in Ann Arbor was pushed back following the Wolverines decision to pause all athletic department activities for two weeks.

Michigan shut down all sports, basketball included, after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

The move also affects other MSU sports featuring volleyball (Jan. 28 & Jan. 30), women's basketball (Jan. 26 & Jan. 28), and track and field (Jan. 29-30 & Feb. 6).

"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a press release. "But with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools."

For Michigan State, it's the fifth game that won't be played as initially planned due to the virus.

After a gut-wrenching 55-54 loss to Purdue, the Spartans postponed games against Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois because six individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

However, MSU is scheduled to play Rutgers on Thursday, Jan. 28, and as of Monday afternoon, are on pace to do so.

