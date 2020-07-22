Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball: A very Important Decision

McLain Moberg

Michigan State fans have patiently awaited Xavier Tillman's decision to return to East Lansing or commit to the NBA draft.

And for now, they will keep waiting.

However, Rob Dauster, a writer for NBC Sports, released his "16 NBA draft stay-or-go decisions" for the upcoming college basketball season. Tillman's decision was the second most important choice, and Dauster called it a "legitimate 50-50 decision."

"He's the anchor of Michigan State's defense, a leader in the program on and off the floor and an underrated weapon offensively because of his ability to pass the ball. He's the piece that brings everything else together for this roster," Dauster said.

In his junior year, Tillman averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field.

"I would draft Tillman in the late first round if I was an NBA team. I think he's the best two-way big man available in this year's draft and a player that can impact an NBA game today," said Dauster. "He's already married. He had his second child in February. He's mature and carries himself as a professional as it is. The smart financial decision here would probably be to enter the draft."

"That said, he may be a guy that can improve his draft spot by being the focal point offensively. He's also said that he will not be leaving campus without a guaranteed contract, and for some reasons, there are questions about whether or not he can get one. The way that Michigan State has set him and his family up on campus is wonderful, and he has a really good thing going while sitting a year away from a college degree."

