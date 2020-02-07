Breslin Center

The #14 Michigan State Spartans came back home for another Big Ten conference game, and they lost. They fell to the #20 Penn State Nittany Lions 73-70. The loss takes the men in green's season record and conference record to 16-7 (8-4).

The Spartans will return to the hard-court Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Ann Arbor, at the Crisler Center. They will be taking on the Michigan Wolverines. It can be seen on Fox at 12:00 PM (NOON) ET.

Social media has long been a hot spot with Spartan head coach Tom Izzo. It is nothing new. In my long-time career following him and as a friend, I have watched the medium that offers a lot of good and bad evolve. It has afforded me a front-row seat to the evolution of his thoughts.

But coming into the season, the number one ranked team, and his program in the midst of a losing streak, "fans" have not been kind to his players. Now make no mistake that it isn't the majority of fans or even close, but "tough guys" who hide behind the anonymity of their computer and take potshots at kids are not OK.

Izzo offered to personally buy back any tickets of "fans" who are doing that. You can see all of his thought on the subject when you watch the above video.

We caught up with the legendary Hall of Fame head coach and in detail, he gave his thoughts on those that have and are doing that to his players.

