Michigan State Doesn't have time to 'Sulk,' Must Look Towards Iowa

After Michigan State's third straight loss, it must have a short memory with a road trip to Iowa around the corner.

After a 30-point loss to Rutgers Thursday night, Michigan State basketball couldn't get any worse.

The Spartans were better on Sunday afternoon; there's no denying that, just not good enough to defeat Ohio State.

MSU fell to the Buckeyes, 79-62, for its third straight loss and now holds a 2-6 record in Big Ten play – a feat Tom Izzo isn't used to.

"Hard to complain about the effort … I thought we had some good shots, they just didn't go in," Izzo said after the game.

In the final nine minutes, Michigan State began pushing back, and more importantly, watched the ball go through the hoop, but it was too late.

Overall, the Spartans shot poorly and continued to struggle offensively, as MSU finished 17-for-53 (32%) with Joshua Langford leading the way (14 points on 15 attempts).

Michigan State didn't go on a run with more than four straight points until they trailed by double-digits with eight minutes left in regulation.

"We just gotta make shots, we're getting practically everything we want … we're not converting," said Langford.

As Izzo experimented with multiple rotations, nothing clicked, and when Ohio State opened the second half committing fouls and missing shots, the Spartans couldn't take advantage.

With a road trip to Iowa on the docket, MSU is forcing itself to move on from the 17-point loss quicker than usual.

"Every night in the Big Ten is going to be a battle," redshirt junior Joey Hauser said in a videoconference. "It really doesn't matter who you are playing … Iowa is at the top right now. So, we'll watch this film. I'm not sure when we will watch it, it might be tonight, and we'll move on … there's no time to sit around and sulk about this one."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1