Michigan State Drops to 3-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

After college basketball players around the country made their final decisions to stay in the NBA Draft or return to their respective universities, ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology.

Xavier Tillman Sr. didn't come back to East Lansing for one last shot at a national title, which affected where Lunardi thinks the Spartans will end up.

On July 29, he bumped MSU up to a 1-seed, but following the loss of Tillman, Michigan State fell to a 3-seed.

The Spartans will face 14-seed Buffalo in the West Region (Denver).

Other top seeds in the West include Gonzaga (1), Kansas (2), Illinois (4), and Louisville (5).

Lunardi predicts Baylor, Virginia, and Villanova will become the three other 1-seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Once again, the Big Ten has nine teams making the field of 68 – the most out of any conference.

By the Numbers

· Big Ten: 9

· SEC: 7

· ACC: 7

· Big 12: 6

· Big East: 6

· Pac-12: 5

· American: 2

· Atlantic 10: 2

Big Ten Matchups

· 2 Iowa vs. 15 Siena (South)

· 8 Purdue vs. 9 Arizona (Midwest)

· 2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Colgate (Midwest)

· 4 Illinois vs. 13 Georgia State (West)

· 3 Michigan State vs. 14 Buffalo (West)

· 7 Indiana vs. 10 Saint Louis (West)

· 4 Ohio State vs. 13 Yale (East)

· 6 Rutgers vs. 11 Memphis / Providence (East)

· 7 Michigan vs. 10 Ole Miss (East)

