Michigan State Freshman Joins Elite Company Through First Two Games
Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson has gotten off to a hot start as a Spartan, scoring in double figures in his first two games.
Richardson joined Jaren Jackson Jr. and Gary Harris as the only Michigan State freshman to score in double figures in their first two games since 2010. Richardson is the only one to do so coming off the bench.
Richardson made his Spartan debut last Monday at the Breslin Center, cashing in 10 points that helped lead the Spartans to their 81-57 win over Monmouth.
Then on Thursday, the second game of the week, Richardson scored 11 of the 56 bench points in the Spartans’ 96-60 win over the Niagara.
Not only is Richardson scoring the ball, he’s facilitating as well, notching four assists against Niagara. In 17 minutes, Richardson was a plus-12 contributing to the successful bench unit alongside Jaxon Kohler and Tre Holloman.
With key departures at the guard position, Richardson is standing out in his bench role for the Spartans. Izzo is looking for his young talent to produce, turning the page to a new era of Spartan basketball.
Richardson is the son of former Michigan State legend Jason Richardson. Jason was a member of the 2000 National Championship team before getting drafted fifth overall in the 2001 NBA draft. The NBA veteran spent 13 years in The Association with five different teams.
Jase followed in his father’s footsteps committing to Michigan State in October 2023. Last Monday, he was able to debut for his father’s alma mater.
“It means a lot, growing up in the Breslin, watching all these games it finally feels great to be a player on the court in a college game,” Richardson said after his debut.
Jase is a part of the growing trend of son’s former NBA players playing high-level basketball. Bronny James, Scottie Pippen Jr., and the Boozer twins are some of the most notable recent players to come into the national spotlight.
Richardson will have to continue to contribute off the bench for the Spartans in their next matchup against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.
