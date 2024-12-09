Michigan State Guard Chasing Program Greats
The Michigan State Spartans have turned a corner on the offensive end, averaging over 90 points per game, over their last three contests. The ball has been moving all over, and the perimeter shots have finally started to fall.
Leading the way is redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., the Spartans' floor general, a leader for the Green and White on offense.
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo hasn’t had a player average of six or more assists per game since All-American guard Cassius Winston did it in back-to-back seasons from 2017-19. Before that, it was former Spartans forward Denzel Valentine, who averaged 7.8 assists in 2015-16.
Fears has the chance to join the elite group. He is currently just off pace, averaging 5.9 assists through the first 10 games of the season.
It was evident during Fears’ true freshman season that he could be the next great Spartans guard. Last season, Fears made his mark in limited time, despite playing behind veteran guards, Fears recorded a 10-assist game from the bench.
After a huge setback and a long recovery, Fears returned for the new campaign with the same level of play, dishing eight assists in his first two games back on the court.
Fears' play-making has been superb, leading the Spartans in assists, and even making non-traditional passes to find his teammates.
Against Nebraska, Fears made an amazing alley-oop feed from the ground to find Spartans forward Coen Carr, who finished the dunk.
Fears plays an unselfish brand of basketball, through ten games, he has played the second-most minutes on the team but has only taken the eight-most shots. Fears is always trying to make the right play for his teammates.
When the guard does decide to shoot, he’s been quite efficient. Fears is shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, which is second-best on the team.
Most importantly, he’s been a reliable free-throw shooter, making shots at an 85 percent clip from the charity stripe.
Success in college basketball is usually defined by a team’s guard play. The Spartans are in a good position with Fears and, additionally, have had positive contributions from junior Tre Holloman and freshman Jase Richardson.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.