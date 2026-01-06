MSU Football Finds New Kicker from Transfer Portal

Michigan State has found a new kicker within the transfer portal.

Former Charlotte starting kicker Liam Boyd announced on social media that he would be transferring to MSU on Tuesday evening. Boyd began his career at Clemson, then North Carolina, and is 10-for-13 for his career on field goals, with his longest make being from 42 yards.

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks off against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether this 100% means Boyd will be Michigan State's starting kicker. The Spartans have lost Martin Connington , this past season's starter, to the transfer portal, but they do still have Tarik Ahmetbasic on the roster. If Ahmetbasic were to decide to leave MSU, he has until Jan. 16 to do so.

Boyd is listed on Charlotte's roster at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. The Asheville, N.C., native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

More on Boyd

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers place kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks off during the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On3 ranked Boyd as the ninth-best kicker in the transfer portal. His career long in college is only 42 yards, but he did make a field goal as far away as 50 yards during high school.

Coming out of high school, Boyd was ranked by Kohl's Kicking to be the No. 23 kicker in the entire 2022 class. That gave him five-star status on the site (the barrier for kickers is much lower).

Transfer Portal Tracker

Oct 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Charlotte 49ers kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks a field goal against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Incoming Transfers (10) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - Charlotte K Liam Boyd (2 years remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (44) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

