Michigan State Guard Could Solve Spartans' Shooting Woes
The Michigan State Spartans have rounded into form on offense as of late after starting the season struggling on that side of the ball.
The shooting numbers for Michigan State have improved, but there is still another level that the offense can get to.
Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been a great facilitator, running the Michigan State offense. However, the guard has been hesitant to let it fly from deep range.
Last season, Fears struggled from deep in 12 games, shooting 16% percent of 3-pointers off the bench.
In limited attempts this season, Fears has shot 50 percent from 3-point range. Against Florida Atlantic, he looked confident knocking down his only attempt from deep.
Fears wouldn’t be expected to continue shooting at such a high clip. But if the redshirt freshman can add the perimeter shot to his game, the Spartans offense could take a jump to the next level.
Fears shooting has improved from all around the court, and his free throw percentage has jumped from 64 percent to 83 percent.
Fears isn‘t the only Michigan State player that should be taking more 3-pointers. Spartans forward Coen Carr made the first 3-pointer of his career on Saturday.
Michigan State diversifying their attack from long range would create more space for the offense to operate.
If the Spartans have more threats from deep, they won't have to rely on the same players to carry the bulk of the outside shots, especially when they aren’t hitting.
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has the most three-pointers made on the team. But he hasn’t been that efficient, only making 27 percent of 3s.
Once Big Ten play starts back up for Michigan State, it will need to be more efficient from long range as it will be even tougher to beat high-level teams without the 3-pointer falling.
Looking even further, if the Spartans want to succeed in March, they will need to get hot from deep in the tournament.
Looking at the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies, the 3-pointer was very important. Last season, the Huskies hit 8.5 3s per game; right now, the Spartans only make 5.5 per game, which ranks No. 330 in the country.
